Federal Signal Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $99.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

