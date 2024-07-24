Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.12.

Evogene shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNFree Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.