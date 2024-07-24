Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Evogene has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.12.

Evogene shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

