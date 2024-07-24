Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,549. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

