Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.38 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,394.19 or 0.05124337 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $408.08 billion and $16.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00043867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

