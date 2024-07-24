ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Announces $0.03 Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SIXL traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

