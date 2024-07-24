ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Announces $0.03 Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
SIXL traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.55.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.