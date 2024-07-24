Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $427,272.03

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $65.49 million and approximately $427,272.03 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,009.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.49 or 0.00556721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00110460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00243675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00067504 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,535,700 coins and its circulating supply is 76,537,116 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

