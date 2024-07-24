Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:ELS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,489. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.