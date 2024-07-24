Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,489. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

