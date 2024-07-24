Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiwetinohk Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

TSE:KEC opened at C$13.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.26). Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of C$126.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.80 million.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.