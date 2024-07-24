EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EQT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after buying an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

