EMCOR Group (EME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 15.500-16.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $15.50-16.50 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EME opened at $379.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.63.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

