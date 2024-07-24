ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $80,884.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,092.55 or 1.00046884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00075412 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03201703 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,643.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.