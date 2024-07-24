Eldorado Gold (ELD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD opened at C$22.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.04. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

