Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

