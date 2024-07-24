Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $690,000 Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,809,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 111,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 442,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

