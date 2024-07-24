Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 55,819 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,819 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 386.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. 386,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.