Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 421,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 205,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 652,116 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 536,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 142,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

