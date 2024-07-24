Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AZO traded down $11.40 on Wednesday, reaching $2,910.13. 41,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,870.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,901.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Mizuho reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.