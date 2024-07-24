Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $617,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.99. 76,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.27 and a 200 day moving average of $247.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

