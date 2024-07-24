EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.280-8.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.28-8.38 EPS.
EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.9 %
EGP traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.34. 290,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.37. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EGP
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.