EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.280-8.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.28-8.38 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

EGP traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.34. 290,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.37. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.75.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

