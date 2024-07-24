East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EWBC. Stephens upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

EWBC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 1,098,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $87.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

