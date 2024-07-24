DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Increased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 304.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,231. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

