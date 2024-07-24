Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$12.03 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.14.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. Also, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.