Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

View Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.