Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
DNB stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.
View Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dun & Bradstreet
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.