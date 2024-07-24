Dream Industrial REIT to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$114.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

