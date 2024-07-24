Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 174.73 and a beta of 1.54. Docebo has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Docebo by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

