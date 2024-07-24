Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) PT Raised to $20.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DEC opened at $15.98 on Monday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Diversified Energy by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,484,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,948 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,639,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.