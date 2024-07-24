dForce USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,274.42 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $2,274.42 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00110543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011660 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,687,478 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99812461 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,129.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

