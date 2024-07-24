Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.6573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.
