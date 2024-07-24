Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.6573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.