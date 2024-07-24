Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 418.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $12,005,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,624. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

