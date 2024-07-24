Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $272.98.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,779,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

