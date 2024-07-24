Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

