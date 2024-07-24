Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

CCK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.16. 1,781,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

