Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. 2,337,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,467. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

