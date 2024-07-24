Critical Analysis: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) versus Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and Waldencast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.68 $595.64 million N/A N/A Waldencast $218.14 million 1.81 -$89.98 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Waldencast 0 0 2 0 3.00

Waldencast has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.77%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waldencast beats Natura &Co on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.