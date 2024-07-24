CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Lowered by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. 3,539,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,256. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.