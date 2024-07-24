Covestor Ltd Sells 130 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Analog Devices by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,344. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.46 and its 200 day moving average is $207.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

