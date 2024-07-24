Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 231.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 206,872 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 88,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

MRVL stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 3,236,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,589,859. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

