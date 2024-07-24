Covestor Ltd Lowers Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,006,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.65. 264,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,212. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

