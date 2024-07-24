Covestor Ltd Lowers Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,194. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

