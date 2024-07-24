Covestor Ltd Has $91,000 Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

