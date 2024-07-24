Covestor Ltd Has $84,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 492.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.23. 428,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

