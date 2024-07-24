Covestor Ltd Has $143,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 501.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,955.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in EMCOR Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.36. 145,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,369. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.18 and its 200-day moving average is $328.63. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

