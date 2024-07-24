Covestor Ltd Buys 3,480 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 12,888.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $465,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,916 shares of company stock worth $11,737,995 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

