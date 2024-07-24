Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 319.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 8,170.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,657 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

