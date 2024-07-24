Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,937 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $42,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,949,228. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

ZM stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 956,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,675. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

