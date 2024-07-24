Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 9.5 %

VRT stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. 11,651,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

