Covestor Ltd Acquires 810 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 393.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,656,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after purchasing an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in DocuSign by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 444,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

