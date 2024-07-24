Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1,999.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Granite Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $362,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Coupang by 77.1% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $475,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

