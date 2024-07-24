Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $307,000.

CORZ stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

