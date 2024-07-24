Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Constellium Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,837. Constellium has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.